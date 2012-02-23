Houston woman arrested with $180,000 worth of cocaine on I-10 near Westlake

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – Wednesday morning around 10:30 a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) stopped Nedra S. Johnson, 40, Houston, TX, who was traveling east on I-10, for a traffic violation at Mile Marker 25.



After further checking the detective learned she had been arrested for trafficking marijuana in Calcasieu Parish on a prior occasion. When asked to search her car, Johnson refused so the detective conducted a K-9 search of the car, where the K-9 "Basco" indicated on the trunk of the car.



The detective recovered a bag in the trunk that contained three compressed bricks of cocaine weighing a total of approximately three kilos.



Johnson was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of cocaine over 400 grams. Judge Wilford Carter set her bond at $30,000.



The street value of the cocaine is approximately $180,000.



C.A.T. Sgt. Jeff Cole is the arresting detective.