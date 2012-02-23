Armed robbery at Bayou Store in Sulphur

The Sulphur Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Bayou Store gas station and convenience store around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23rd in Sulphur.



An individual armed with a black handgun entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. Police say the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a female with dark type skin, about 5'3" tall, wearing dark sunglasses and a dark hooded sweat shirt.

The incident is being investigated by the Detective Division of the Sulphur Police Department.

The Bayou Store is located at 1900 Ruth Street at the corner of Mustang and Ruth Street. It is across from the Old Stine location.

We will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

