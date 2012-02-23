Stolen utility vehicle recovered at Camp Edgewood

A Kawasaki "Mule" utility vehicle stolen from Camp Edgewood, east of DeQuincy on February 18, has been found.

Officials with the Calcasieu Area Council Boy Scouts of America say the vehicle was found Thursday morning, buried in mud on the outskirts of the camp.



The Beauregard Sheriff's Office was notified and will examine the vehicle for fingerprints.

The theft had Beauregard Parish Crime Stoppers offering a reward of up to $1,000. You can still call them anonymously at 337-462-8918.

The utility vehicle was taken between February 18 and 19.

The red 2011 Kawasaki 400 "Mule" has a black metal top. There is a black metal tool box mounted on the rear.

