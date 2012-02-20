Power restored in Downtown Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from Entergy:



Entergy apologizes for any inconvenience this afternoon's outage may have caused in the downtown Lake Charles area. The emergency outage was required to isolate equipment identified to be failing during routine maintenance.



Because the issue was identified prior to failure, Entergy crews were able to safely isolate the equipment in a controlled manner that reduced the chance of failure during the night.



Customers affected by the outage should now have power restored. Please contact Entergy if you are still without power and thank you for your patience.