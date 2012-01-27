2012 – Mardi Gras Calendar of Events

Lake Charles Mardi Gras Parade Route click here

Fat Tuesday

Alcohol-Free Mardi Gras Zone for Kids, Tweens and Teens

Tuesday, February 21, Noon – 5 p.m.

The Alcohol-Free and Tobacco-Free Mardi Gras Zone will be located in the empty parking lot between the Charleston Building and the Calcasieu Parish Courthouse on Ryan Street along the parade route. Children can enjoy free activities, entertainment and food. The Zone is sponsored by Project KNOW, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living.

Krewe of Charlie Sioux Parade Block Party

Tuesday, February 21, 3 p.m. until the parade starts

Sioux City, Lake Charles' sister city, will hold a block party, complete with music and fun. The block party will start on Pujo Street at Ryan Street. Zydecane band will be playing. The party is opened to the public. There will be no vendors. Attendees are asked to bring your own refreshments.

Motorcycles, Hot Rods & Classics Parade

Tuesday, February 21, 1 p.m.

Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles

Krewe of Krewes' Parade

Tuesday, February 21, 5:30 p.m.

Downtown-Midtown Lake Charles. Hundreds of elaborate krewe floats, costumes, beads and more wind through the city in the culmination of the Fat Tuesday celebration.

Information provided by the Lake Charles Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau