Imprisoned fmr. Calcasieu deputy dies

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy and convicted child molester has died.

Officials with Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola say Dennis McGehee died after suffering a heart attack around noon Friday.

McGehee was convicted in 2007 on a forcible rape of a child charge, and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

McGehee was indicted on new charges of aggravated rape in September, 2011. Those incidents allegedly happened in 2006.

Copyright 2012 KPLC.All rights reserved