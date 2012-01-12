No deal to sell Louisiana water to Texas

In light of overwhelming opposition the Louisiana Sabine River Authority has decided not to pursue water sales to Texas until if and when a long list of concerns and issues are addressed.
The 13 member authority allowed people who traveled to Many to comment, even though they wouldn't be approving any contract Thursday night.
There was standing room only in the Grand Ballroom of Cypress Bend resort where people came from far and wide to address the authority.
Most people were landowners but there were also environmentalist and industry officials here to oppose the contract.
Nearly 400 people sent written comments to the authority by the deadline Friday and less than ten were in support of water sales to Texas.
We'll have highlights from the meeting on later editions of KPLC 7News.
