Wheelchair-bound man dies in house fire

Fire officials confirmed the death of a wheelchair-bound man after a fire broke out in his home Tuesday afternoon south of DeQuincy.

Firefighters said 84-year-old James Thompson was trying to light a space heater when it ignited a flash fire in a home on Wes Berry Road off Highway 27.

The fire left the man with burns, damaged his home and burned his wheelchair.

