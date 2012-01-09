Accused killer Mark Thibodeaux captured

Accused double murderer Mark Wayne Thibodeaux has been captured, according to Lake Charles Police Department.

Thibodeaux is accused of killing two women. 50-year-old Bridgette Prior and 25-year-old Carla Ladoux were found dead last Wednesday morning on North Prater Street.

Police did not reveal any details about what lead to the capture of Thibodeaux.

