Theresa Schmidt

Theresa was born and raised in St. Louis, Mo. After receiving a Bachelor of Journalism degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, she accepted a reporting job at KPLC. That was April 12, 1978.

Over the years Theresa has covered nearly every news beat. Over recent years she has covered the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the environment and general assignment and many high profile court cases. She often covers issues related to aging and seniors enjoying their golden years.

Theresa's on-air work over the years has ranged from investigative reports to a three-week quit smoking series. Her work has been recognized locally, statewide and nationally.

Theresa is a widow whose life revolves primarily around her four children and her career. She also sings in the choir at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. She attributes her success in life to her strong faith in God and supportive family and friends.

