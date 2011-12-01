LeBleu Settlement crash kills 1, hurts 1

One person was killed and another injured after a car ran off a highway in LeBleu Settlement Thursday evening, officials say.

State police say a car eastbound on Highway 3059 around 6:30 p.m. failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and crashed.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, also unidentified, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Both the driver and passenger in the car were wearing seatbelts.

