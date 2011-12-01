Man could face death penalty in family slayings

Mauricio Cumbrera could now face the death penalty for allegedly killing his wife and step-daughter after he was indicted again.

Originally, Cumbrera was indicted on two counts of second-degree murder for the murders of his wife, Anna Trahan, and step-daughter, Julia Ann Landry, in September near Sulphur.

Thursday his case went back before the Calcasieu Grand Jury, but this time he was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder which carries the possibility of a death sentence.

So far, there's no word if the state will seek the death sentence against Cumbrera.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.