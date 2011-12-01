Accused killer reindicted - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Accused killer reindicted

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Mauricicio Cumbrera, the man accused of killing his wife and step-daughter could now face the death penalty after he was reindicted on Thursday.

Originally, Cumbrera was indicted on two second-degree murder charges for the murders of his wife, Anna Trahan, and step-daughter, Julia Ann Landry, in September near Sulphur.

But on Thursday, the Calcasieu Grand Jury reindicted Cumbrera on two counts of first-degree murder, raising the possibility that the state could seek the death penalty in the case. 

There's no official word that prosecutors will seek the death penalty.  

