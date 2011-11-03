Lake Charles firefighters stop contract negotiations with the city

Lake Charles firefighters have broken off contract talks with the city. The move comes one day after the Lake Charles City Council rejected a proposal to allow voters to decide if the firefighters get a raise.

Lake Charles Mayor Randy Roach told 7 News Thursday night that union president Will Veuleman notified him that the firefighters union had voted to terminate negotiations with the city.

The mayor says in effect the firefighters will be working without a contract unless there's a resolution.

