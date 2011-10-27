How would you like to have a seat in Shrek's dressing room to see actor, Lukas Poost be transformed into Shrek the ogre? KPLC and the Lutcher Theater are teaming up to give 1 lucky winner and 3 guests the opportunity to meet Lukas, see his "make-ogre" transformation and experience the 7:30 live performance of SHREK THE MUSICAL, November 6, 2011 at the Lutcher Theater in Orange, Texas! Drawing will be held Wednesday, November 2, at 9:00 AM.