Enter to win a Backstage Pass to Watch "THE SHREKKING OF SHREK" and TICKETS TO EXPERIENCE SHREK THE MUSICAL Live on Stage at the Lutcher Theater November 6 at 7:30 PM
An entirely new musical which opened on Broadway December, 2009, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek!, as well as the DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, the first chapter of the Shrek movie series.
SHREK THE MUSICAL tells the story of a swamp-dwelling ogre who goes on a life-changing adventure to reclaim the deed to his land. Joined by a wise-cracking donkey, this unlikely hero fights a fearsome dragon, rescues a feisty princess and learns that real friendship and true love aren't only found in fairy tales.
SHREK THE MUSICAL will play Lutcher Theater for two performances only, November 6 at 3:00 and 7:30 PM. Tickets are on sale now and are available at www.lutcher.org or by calling the Lutcher Theater box office at 409-886-5535. Groups of 10 or more should call 409-886-5535.
SHREK THE MUSICAL is sponsored locally by Akrotex, David and Harriet Dubose, and by the Southeast Texas Arts Council.