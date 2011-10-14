Kidnapped pregnant woman found safe

The Lake Charles Police Department tells 7 News that Loren Morgan is safe, after her estranged husband turned himself into authorities Friday night.

Lake Charles Police Department was called in a reference to a disturbance around 12:00 p.m. to Crawford Orthodontist at the corner of Lake and College St.

Police say that employees called them after they witnessed employee Lauren Morgan fighting with husband Paul Morgan. Once the police arrived at the scene the Morgan's were gone.

"We are actively working a kidnapping. We do believe that it is a kidnapping, that's the way we're going to work it. However, we hope that were wrong in that scenario. We hope that something happened that would give us some information that it didn't occur, but by all accounts and all information we have. We have an active kidnapping," Deputy Chief of Police Mark Kraus said.

