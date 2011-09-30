Sulphur hotel closed by the city

We are working on obtaining more information on the hotel closure.

Sulphur city officials Friday shutdown the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Ruth Street amid health concerns, mostly dealing with black mold.

City officials say the hotel is under going renovation, and that the contractor missed some key steps in the process creating health problems. They add that Friday's move to close the hotel came after several attempts to resolve the problem.

Officials say several people have complained about health problems they blame on the mold inside the building.

No word when the hotel will be allowed to reopen.

