Ex-Deputy indicted on new rape charges

A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Deputy already jailed for raping a child now faces new rape charges.

The Calcasieu Grand Jury Thursday indicted Dennis McGehee on two counts of aggravated rape. The alleged incidents happened in 2006.

In 2007, McGehee was sentenced to 30 years in prison without parole for the forcible rape of a 7-year-old child.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.