CPSO re-arrests three inmates for attempted 2nd degree murder

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Prison discovered an inmate who was severely beaten by three other inmates.

CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso said John M. Baudoin, 30, Zachary Q. England, 19, and James J. Julian, 26, entered the victim's cell and attacked him.

The three inmates have been re-arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

The beaten inmate immediately received medical attention and was transported to a hospital in Lafayette. He remains in critical condition.

Mancuso said CPSO goes through great strengths to put cell mates together who will "get along," but unfortunately that doesn't always take place.

"We have fights in the jail when you put 1,200 people in a facility that they don't want to be at," Mancuso said.

He said this fight wasn't out of retaliation.

"It was just a fight in the jail that escalated out of the realm of a normal fight that would take place," he said.

Family members of both the victim and the inmates responsible for the attack have all been notified.

