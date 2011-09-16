Toddler severely burned, foster mom arrested

The following is a news release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – Yesterday afternoon the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office was called to a local hospital in regard to a 2 year old brought into the emergency room with severe burns to his legs.

The investigation revealed the child sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns to both legs below the knee. He also had bruising to the top of both ears, a bruise on his face, a bruise on his genital area, and bruises under one arm.

When questioned, the foster mother, Lan Le, 26, of Southwood Dr., Lake Charles, stated the child stepped in a tub of hot water when she left him unattended for less than five minutes.

After evaluating the pattern of the burns on the child's legs, medical personnel at the hospital, have determined they are inconsistent with Le's story.

The child has been moved to a hospital in Baton Rouge due to the severity of his burns.

Another foster child in the home, who is 7 months old, has been removed by OCS. That child was uninjured.



Le has been arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is being charged with 1 ct. 2nd degree cruelty; and 1 ct. cruelty.



Judge David Ritchie as set her Bond at $1,100,000.



Photos of victim's injuries released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Extremely graphic in nature. [click here]