Calcasieu Assessor's Office announces release of website

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Assessor's Office:

Calcasieu Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard, is proud to announce the launch of the Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office Website.

It includes a 3 year taxroll search, links to the Police Jury GIS site, FAQ's, necessary forms for business property and appeals, an event calendar and more!

The Website's address is www.calcasieuassessor.org.

This is a great asset to the community as well as realtors, abstractors, title researchers, real estate attorneys, etc.