Calcasieu assessing properties across Parish

The following is a Press Release from Calcasieu Assessor, Wendy Curphy Aguillard:

Starting September 26, 2011 through the end of the year, the Office's field appraisers will be in neighborhoods across the Parish photographing properties for extended periods of time.

Their vehicles will be marked with Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office door signs and the employees will have identification.

She would like to let the public know so no one will be alarmed.

For more information, please call the Calcasieu Parish Assessor's Office at 337-721-3000.