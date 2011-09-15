LSU Grinds Down Mississippi St.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Jarrett Lee completed 21 of 27 passes
for 213 yards and a touchdown and No. 3 LSU defeated No. 25
Mississippi State 19-6 on Thursday night.
Lee was the unexpected star, firing conservative, but nearly
perfect passes all over the field. His 19-yard touchdown pass to
Rueben Randle with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter gave LSU a 16-6
lead.
His only mistake was an interception minutes later, but as it
had all game, LSU's defense stuffed Mississippi State with little
trouble. LSU (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) had 14 tackles for
a loss and held the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2) to 123 total yards and two
field goals.
LSU has won 12 straight games in the series, dating to 1999.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.