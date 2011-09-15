LSU Grinds Down Mississippi St.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Jarrett Lee completed 21 of 27 passes

for 213 yards and a touchdown and No. 3 LSU defeated No. 25

Mississippi State 19-6 on Thursday night.

Lee was the unexpected star, firing conservative, but nearly

perfect passes all over the field. His 19-yard touchdown pass to

Rueben Randle with 11:56 left in the fourth quarter gave LSU a 16-6

lead.

His only mistake was an interception minutes later, but as it

had all game, LSU's defense stuffed Mississippi State with little

trouble. LSU (3-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) had 14 tackles for

a loss and held the Bulldogs (1-2, 0-2) to 123 total yards and two

field goals.

LSU has won 12 straight games in the series, dating to 1999.