Investigation on going after early morning shooting

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

On September 15, 2011 at 2:15 a.m., Detective J. Savoie was contacted in reference to a shooting that occurred on Lena Avenue between Gertrude Street and Dixy Drive.

Investigation revealed that the victim, Eugene Manuel, was walking when he was approached by the unknown suspect(s) who were in a black or dark colored four door car.

After being asked for a cigarette, Manuel told the driver he did not have any, and the driver then produced a handgun.

Manuel then began to run from the car, at which time the occupants fired multiple shots at Manuel. Manuel was struck twice, neither of which appear to be life threatening.

Manuel was transported to St. Patrick's Hospital where he was treated and kept for observation.

The investigation is ongoing.