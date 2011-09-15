Lake Charles man arrested for attempted 2nd degree murder

The following is a Press Release from the Lake Charles Police Department:

The Lake Charles Police Department announces the arrest of Ezekiel Eno Harris for attempted 2nd degree murder today in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Palms Apartment complex located at 1200 Gadwall Street on August 29, 2011.

Harris was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on the attempted murder charge and his bond has been set at $250,000.00 by Judge David Ritchie.

Lake Charles Police Department Detectives Gregory Single, Franklin Fondel, and Lecia McCullough investigated the incident.