August winnings down for La. casinos

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Most of Louisiana's state-licensed casinos saw their winnings drop last month when compared to August of 2010. And all of them won less than they did in July.

The total take for August for Harrah's casino in New Orleans, the 13 riverboat casinos around the state and four slot-machine operations at horse tracks was $185.5 million. That's compared to $193.4 million for August 2010 and $224.3 million in July.

Individually, all of the casinos saw their winnings from gamblers drop in August when compared to their winnings in July - a typically busy month for casinos. Most took in less when compared to August a year ago.

The figures were released Thursday by the Louisiana State Police.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.