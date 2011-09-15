CPSO arrests two for two armed robberies

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On September 14, around 9:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Edson Street in Sulphur in reference to an armed robbery.

When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who advised he had picked up Christopher G. Ellender, 28, 2930 Highway 90 W, Lot # 13, and Hannah M. Truett, 25, 320 Patton Street, both of Sulphur, who are both acquaintances, and brought them to his house.

The victim stated once inside his home, Truett and Ellender, who were armed with a knife, forced him onto the bathroom toilet where they duct taped him to the toilet.

After stealing prescription medication from the victim, Truett and Ellender fled in the victim's truck.

While investigating the armed robbery in Sulphur, detectives received a call from Westlake Police Department regarding an elderly man who was reporting a separate armed robbery that occurred at his home on Perry Lane in Moss Bluff.

The investigation revealed the elderly victim allowed Truett, who is an acquaintance, into his home after she called him and was in need of a place to stay.

Once the victim went to bed, Truett let Ellender inside the victim's home. Once inside the home, Ellender, who was armed with a knife, attacked the victim, beating him in the face and body.

Once the victim was subdued, Truett and Ellender tied the victim up with string and taped his mouth with black tape. After stealing money from the victim, along with two rifles and a pistol, they fled in the stolen truck and headed back towards Sulphur.

CPSO deputies observed the stolen truck driving south on Ruth Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Ellender, who was driving the stolen truck, lead deputies on a pursuit, running numerous stop signs and almost lost control of the truck several times.

After a short pursuit, CPSO stopped the truck and Ellender and Truett were arrested. Deputies recovered the stolen medication, as well as the two rifles, from the stolen truck.

Ellender and Truett were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and both charged with armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle; false imprisonment with a weapon; illegal possession of stolen things over $500; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ellender, who is a convicted felon, is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer.

Truett, who is currently on supervised probation for narcotics possession, is also charged with simple battery.

Judge David Ritchie set Truett's bond at $1,485,000 and Ellender's at $2,015,000.

CPSO Detective Joey Fontenot is the arresting deputy.