Update: Bicycle accident in Moss Bluff - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Update: Bicycle accident in Moss Bluff

The following is a Press release sent from Sgt. James Anderson of the Louisiana State Police:

This morning shortly before 6 a.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA 378 in front of Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff.

The crash occurred when a 1997 Ford Crown Victoria driven by 31-year-old Randy J. Sonnier struck a bicycle.  

The rider of the bicycle suffered a broken leg as a result of the crash and remains hospitalized. 

Investigating troopers determined the bike rider was wearing a reflective vest, reflective helmet, and had properly functioning front and rear lights on the bicycle.  He was not charged.  

Sonnier was issued a summons for striking a bicycle (LRS 32:76.1) and released.

LRS 32:76.1 in pertinent part:

The operator of a motor vehicle, when overtaking and passing a bicycle proceeding in the same direction on the roadway, shall exercise due care while the motor vehicle is passing the bicycle and shall leave a safe distance between the motor vehicle and the bicycle of not less than three feet and shall maintain such clearance until safely past the overtaken bicycle.  An operator of a motor vehicle may pass a bicycle traveling in the same direction in a no-passing zone only when it is safe to do so.  Any person who violates this Section shall be fined not more than two hundred fifty dollars.

