Moss Bluff bicycle accident

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say a bicyclist was hit while riding on Sam Houston Jones Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Troopers say the victim was wearing a red reflective vest at the time of the accident. They say the driver of a vehicle didn't notice though and struck the victim.

Authorities say this is not a hit and run, and describe the victim's injuries as moderate.

The victim is currently being treated at an area hospital.

