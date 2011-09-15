LCPD Investigation on Dixy Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Lake Charles Police started to investigate a crime at Dixy Drive and Lena Avenue.

There are no details of what exactly happened, but we do know that Chief Don Dixon was on the scene aiding in the investigation.

Stay tuned to 7 News and here at kplctv.com for more information through the day.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.