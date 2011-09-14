Saints' Colston Out, Moore Returning

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Saints coach Sean Payton says he hasn't
bothered calling around to see if the Saints can find a receiver to
fill in while Marques Colston recovers from his broken collar bone
for about the next month.
Payton says the Saints like their depth at receiver and that
Lance Moore, who missed the opener with a right groin pull, looked
good in Wednesday's practice and appears likely to return this
Sunday against Chicago.
The Saints still have a couple healthy and experienced receivers
in Devery Henderson and Robert Meachem, who both had touchdown
catches against Green Bay last week. Payton also says his
"confidence level is very high" in Adrian Arrington, who was
drafted back in 2008 but has yet to play a meaningful role in a
regular season game.
