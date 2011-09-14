Saints' Colston Out, Moore Returning

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - Saints coach Sean Payton says he hasn't

bothered calling around to see if the Saints can find a receiver to

fill in while Marques Colston recovers from his broken collar bone

for about the next month.

Payton says the Saints like their depth at receiver and that

Lance Moore, who missed the opener with a right groin pull, looked

good in Wednesday's practice and appears likely to return this

Sunday against Chicago.

The Saints still have a couple healthy and experienced receivers

in Devery Henderson and Robert Meachem, who both had touchdown

catches against Green Bay last week. Payton also says his

"confidence level is very high" in Adrian Arrington, who was

drafted back in 2008 but has yet to play a meaningful role in a

regular season game.