2011 White Lake W.C.A. Marsh and Rice Field Hunts Announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

2011 White Lake W.C.A. Marsh and Rice Field Hunts Announced

The following is a Press Release from The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is now accepting applications for the 2011-12 marsh and rice field lottery waterfowl hunts on the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) in Vermilion Parish.

The available dates for rice field hunts are: Nov. 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 22 and 30; Dec. 3, 4, 17, 18, 21, 28 and 30; Jan. 4, 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 17, 21 and 22. Marsh hunts are available on: Nov.16, 21, 23, 26 and 27; Dec. 27, 29 and 31; and Jan. 18 and 19.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and applications for both hunts must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2011.

Applications may be obtained by contacting any of LDWF's field offices or by visiting the LDWF web site at http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/hunting/lottery-hunts .  Completed applications may be delivered in person to Room 458 of the LDWF Building in Baton Rouge, or by mail.  The mailing address is: La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Attention: White Lake Marsh/Rice Field Lottery Hunt, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA 70898.

Each application will be assessed a non-refundable $5 administrative fee. Applications must be accompanied by a check or money order payable to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Successful applicants will be notified by mail.

Selected applicants will be allowed two guests for the rice field hunts and one guest for the marsh hunts. An additional payment of $225 will be required for the rice field hunts and $350 for the marsh hunts.

The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources. For more information, visit us at www.wlf.louisiana.govon Facebook at www.facebook.com/ldwffbor follow us on Twitter @LDWF.

