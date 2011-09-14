LDWF Sets Public Meetings to discuss Drawdown for Anacoco Lake

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Vernon Parish Lake Commission will hold two public meetings in Leesville, La., to discuss a drawdown for Anacoco Lake in Vernon Parish.

The meetings are being held to provide additional information and address public concerns.

The lake will be lowered approximately 18 feet below pool stage beginning January 9, 2012, and will remain lowered until November 1, 2012.

The drawdown is being conducted to reduce muddy water and renovate the lake bottom. It will also allow property owners the opportunity to conduct shoreline and property maintenance.

The meeting dates, times and locations are as follows:

· Sept. 20 – 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Parish Fairgrounds Auditorium, 276 HM Stephens Blvd., Leesville



· Oct. 11 – 6:30 p.m. at the Vernon Parish Government Complex Building, 300 S. Third St., Leesville

For further information regarding the drawdown, contact Eric Shanks, LDWF Inland Fisheries Manager, at (337) 491-2577.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana's abundant natural resources.

For more information, visit us at www.wlf.louisiana.gov on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ldwffb or follow us on Twitter @LDWF.