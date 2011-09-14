Halladay Stymies Astros

HOUSTON (AP) - Roy Halladay pitched a six-hitter and the
Philadelphia Phillies became the first team to reach the playoffs
this season with a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros on
Wednesday.
The NL East leaders clinched at least a wild-card berth and will
appear in the postseason for the fifth straight year. Philadelphia,
which had lost three in a row, needed a win over Houston or a loss
by St. Louis on Wednesday to wrap up the playoff spot. The
Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 3-2.
Shane Victorino doubled in the first inning and scored the only
run on Placido Polanco's single.
Halladay (18-5) escaped trouble in the second and seventh,
finishing with seven strikeouts and one walk in his 20th career
shutout and first this season.
