Halladay Stymies Astros

HOUSTON (AP) - Roy Halladay pitched a six-hitter and the

Philadelphia Phillies became the first team to reach the playoffs

this season with a 1-0 victory over the Houston Astros on

Wednesday.

The NL East leaders clinched at least a wild-card berth and will

appear in the postseason for the fifth straight year. Philadelphia,

which had lost three in a row, needed a win over Houston or a loss

by St. Louis on Wednesday to wrap up the playoff spot. The

Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 3-2.

Shane Victorino doubled in the first inning and scored the only

run on Placido Polanco's single.

Halladay (18-5) escaped trouble in the second and seventh,

finishing with seven strikeouts and one walk in his 20th career

shutout and first this season.