City may sell Jennings City Hall

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) – The City of Jennings is considering selling its city hall building.

The current building is four stories tall with around 26,000 square feet in space, and city officials admit it's too big and in need of a renovation. Mayor Terry Duhon says such a renovation could cost more than $2 Million.

The building is also home to offices and apartments.

The city is considering selling the building and becoming a tenant of the new owners for from two to five years, then finding a new location for city hall.

