Astros Deny the Phillies Again

HOUSTON (AP) - Clint Barmes hit a three-run homer and J.A. Happ

pitched six solid innings against his former team as the Houston

Astros beat Philadelphia 5-2 on Tuesday night, preventing the

Phillies from wrapping up a playoff spot.

The Phillies needed a win over Houston or a loss by St. Louis to

clinch at least a wild-card berth. But the NL East leaders will

have to wait to secure their place in the postseason after the

Cardinals beat the Pirates 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels (14-8) fell to 0-3 in his last

five starts against the Astros after going 3-0 in his first four

career starts against them.

The Astros won their second straight game to avoid setting a

franchise record for losses.