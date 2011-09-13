Astros Deny the Phillies Again

HOUSTON (AP) - Clint Barmes hit a three-run homer and J.A. Happ
pitched six solid innings against his former team as the Houston
Astros beat Philadelphia 5-2 on Tuesday night, preventing the
Phillies from wrapping up a playoff spot.
The Phillies needed a win over Houston or a loss by St. Louis to
clinch at least a wild-card berth. But the NL East leaders will
have to wait to secure their place in the postseason after the
Cardinals beat the Pirates 6-4 on Tuesday night.
Philadelphia starter Cole Hamels (14-8) fell to 0-3 in his last
five starts against the Astros after going 3-0 in his first four
career starts against them.
The Astros won their second straight game to avoid setting a
franchise record for losses.
