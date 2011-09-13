Grace Davison donates to Millennium Park rebuild - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Grace Davison donates to Millennium Park rebuild

The following is a press release from the City of Lake Charles:

At the September 13 Lake Charles City Council Agenda Meeting, GRACE Davison presented a check for $10,000 to the City of Lake Charles and Rebuilding Millennium Park Committee in support of the Rebuilding Millennium Park project.

"Grace has been an active partner in Southwest Louisiana for over 50 years," said David Rentrop, Operations Director of GRACE Davison, Sulphur.  "We're honored to be a sponsor for the rebuilding of Millennium Park and look forward to providing assistance with the construction activities."

Said Mayor Roach: "This generous donation by GRACE Davison will assist us in rebuilding a bigger and better Millennium Park.  We look forward to working together with GRACE Davison during the community-build."

Said Kay Barnett, Rebuilding Millennium Park chair, "GRACE Davison has always been a very visible community partner in Southwest Louisiana, and their announcement today of this donation and of providing assistance during the upcoming community-build is another great example of their dedicated community spirit.  Thank you, GRACE Davison!"

Barnett said the fundraising efforts are continuing to do well.  "As of now, we have raised over 70 percent of our goal of $350,000," she said.  "All donations are appreciated and can be made online through the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, a non-profit area organization, at www.foundationswla.org; by mailing to Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana, P.O. Box 3125, Lake Charles, LA  70602; or delivered to the Foundation at 120 W. Pujo St., Suite 120, Lake Charles."

The community-build dates are October 26 to 30 and November 2 to 6 and individuals/families or businesses/organizations can volunteer by going to the City's web site www.cityoflakecharles.com, clicking on the homepage Rebuilding Millennium Park logo and printing, filling out, and mailing, faxing or e-mailing the appropriate volunteer form.  The individuals/families form can also be filled out on-line, or picked up at the first floor lobby of City Hall, 326 Pujo St. or at any Calcasieu Parish library.

For more information, including how to purchase individual or corporate engraved bricks, visit the City of Lake Charles web site home page at www.cityoflakecharles.com and click on the Rebuilding Millennium Park logo.

