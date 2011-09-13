Two 18-wheelers collide on I-10

State Police reports an accident involving two 18-wheelers located eastbound on I-10 near Westlake close to the 210 split.

The outside lane was blocked for at least half an hour after noon due to one driver plowing into the back of the other.

The driver of the vehicle 40-year-old, Michael W. Seaux, of Roanoke has been cited for following too closely.

