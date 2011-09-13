C.A.T. team makes marijuana bust on I-10

The following is a release from Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On September 12th at approximately 9:00 p.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Cpl. Chris Johnson conducted a stop on a rental car near mile marker 13 traveling east on I-10 for a traffic violation.

The driver of the car, Corey D. Samuels, 26, and passenger Ebony N. Thibodeaux, 26, both of Abbeville, told the detective they were traveling back to Abbeville from Houston.

After Samuels began to act suspiciously during the traffic stop, Cpl. Johnson asked for permission to search the car and he refused.

Cpl. Johnson's K-9 "Berry" alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the trunk of the car.

After searching the car, Cpl. Johnson located approximately 45 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, with an estimated street value of over $100,000, and over $4,000 in cash, which was found in the center console of the car.

Samuels and Thibodeaux were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.