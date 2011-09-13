Sulphur man accused of 40 counts of sex crimes

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:



Lake Charles – On September 9, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding Sheldon E. Parker, 41, of Sulphur, acting sexually inappropriately with a 17 year old family member.

The victim stated she was made to perform sexual acts on Parker on numerous occasions between January 2007 and August 2011.

During the investigation detectives spoke with Parker who confirmed these allegations.



Parker was arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and each charged with 40 counts of aggravated incest.



Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $500,000.