LCPD charge man with sexual battery, pornography charges pending

The following is a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department:



On September 4th, Lake Charles Police Department Officers responded to Orange Street in reference to a call of a subject having inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.

After the initial investigation, Detectives with the LCPD Sex Crimes and Juvenile unit were called in.

Their investigation revealed that the suspect, William Landry, did have inappropriate behavior with a child under the age of 5.

Officers located evidence that inappropriate photographs were taken of the child by Landry. The unit served a search warrant on the residence and numerous computer related items were seized.

The suspect was charged at that time with sexual battery involving a child under the age of 13. His bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators stated that charges of pornography involving juveniles are pending until a search of all computer related items is completed by a forensic computer examiner.