Police chase two suspects

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - State police are searching for two suspects in the LeBleu settlement area.



The search started with a traffic stop off LA 3059 and 383 just north of Iowa near the Spectre energy plant. The suspect first fled in a vehicle on Tuesday around 2:30 a.m.



Authorities continued the search using search dogs from the Phelps Correctional Center and don't believe the suspects are armed.

The suspects are black males. At the time of escape one suspect is wearing all black, the other with a red shirt and black pants.

Troopers urge motorists to be cautious, the men have offered two motorists 100 dollars for a ride. Troopers stated that anyone accepting the offer would become an accessory.



Troopers have apprehended the traffic stop vehicle.



If you have any info call 491-2511 or *LSP.



