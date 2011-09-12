Astros Upset Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Lee hit a two-run homer off former
teammate Roy Oswalt and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia
Phillies 5-1 on Monday night.
Despite the loss, Philadelphia's magic number for gaining at
least a wild-card playoff spot dropped to one with St. Louis' 6-5
loss to Pittsburgh. The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs
for the fifth straight year.
Oswalt (7-9), who pitched 10 seasons for the Astros, faced his
former teammates for the first time at Minute Maid Park since he
was traded to the Phillies in July 2010.
Right fielder Hunter Pence, traded by Houston to the Phillies in
July, also returned for the first time and got two hits off Brett
Myers (5-13).
Myers allowed six hits in eight innings.
