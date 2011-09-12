Astros Upset Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Carlos Lee hit a two-run homer off former

teammate Roy Oswalt and the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia

Phillies 5-1 on Monday night.

Despite the loss, Philadelphia's magic number for gaining at

least a wild-card playoff spot dropped to one with St. Louis' 6-5

loss to Pittsburgh. The Phillies are trying to make the playoffs

for the fifth straight year.

Oswalt (7-9), who pitched 10 seasons for the Astros, faced his

former teammates for the first time at Minute Maid Park since he

was traded to the Phillies in July 2010.

Right fielder Hunter Pence, traded by Houston to the Phillies in

July, also returned for the first time and got two hits off Brett

Myers (5-13).

Myers allowed six hits in eight innings.