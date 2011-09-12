LSU's Mathieu on a Mission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tyrann Mathieu stands at 5-foot-9,
weighs 180 pounds and speaks so softly sometimes that it's hard to
hear him above the humming of the air conditioning at LSU's indoor
practice field.
The 19-year-old's stature and tone contrast sharply from his
bold ambitions, the havoc he causes opposing offenses and the
game-changing plays he can make on special teams.
Mathieu, who is starting at cornerback and returning punts as a
true sophomore, says he tends to make his goals "almost
impossible" to attain, so he's always working harder.
Mathieu says he doesn't measure goals by statistics, but by the
all-around greatness and domination that would make him a Heisman
Trophy candidate.
That doesn't mean he hasn't compiled impressive stats. Already,
his six forced fumbles ranks second all-time at LSU.
