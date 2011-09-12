LSU's Mathieu on a Mission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Tyrann Mathieu stands at 5-foot-9,

weighs 180 pounds and speaks so softly sometimes that it's hard to

hear him above the humming of the air conditioning at LSU's indoor

practice field.

The 19-year-old's stature and tone contrast sharply from his

bold ambitions, the havoc he causes opposing offenses and the

game-changing plays he can make on special teams.

Mathieu, who is starting at cornerback and returning punts as a

true sophomore, says he tends to make his goals "almost

impossible" to attain, so he's always working harder.

Mathieu says he doesn't measure goals by statistics, but by the

all-around greatness and domination that would make him a Heisman

Trophy candidate.

That doesn't mean he hasn't compiled impressive stats. Already,

his six forced fumbles ranks second all-time at LSU.