Texas drought causing farmers to travel for hay

The Texas drought has brought business for many hay farmers in Louisiana and other states surrounding Texas.

Due to the expensive feed and lack of hay, farmers are having to travel in order to purchase food for their livestock.

Calcasieu Parish's own Danny Poole is said to be one of the largest hay producers in the area. Buyers are driving from as far away as Canton, Texas to buy hay from Poole.

Concerns are starting to rise with Louisiana giving up so much, that it will end up with a shortage as well. Until that time, Poole can't cut, fluff, rake and bale fast enough.

