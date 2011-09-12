Miles Says No to 2 QB System

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Les Miles says that although
Zach Mettenberger performed well in relief of Jarrett Lee last
Saturday, the plan is for Lee to play from "start to finish"
against Mississippi State on Thursday night.
Lee played only the first half of LSU's 49-3 victory over
Northwestern State and appeared somewhat hobbled after a sack, but
finished 9 of 10 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Mettenberger, a coveted junior college transfer who made his LSU
debut in the second half, completed 8 of 11 passed for 92 yards and
a touchdown.
Miles says Lee is "100 percent" physically and remains the
starter.
Meanwhile, Miles says senior linebacker Ryan Baker will return
from a one-game suspension for violating team rules, but his role
against the Bulldogs could be limited.
