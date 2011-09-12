Calcasieu Parish seatbelt checkpoint planned for Thursday

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

CPSO TO CONDUCT SEATBELT CHECKPOINT

Lake Charles –

On Thursday, September 15, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting a seat belt checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the parish.

"Conducting these checkpoints is a vital part in an overall effort to ensure the safety of our citizens," says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "It has been proven that wearing a seat belt can save a life."

"Also remember there is a law in Louisiana that mandates all passengers in a vehicle to be buckled up, even those in the back seat," says Sheriff Mancuso.

These checkpoints are funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

###