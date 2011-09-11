Patriot Ride makes its way across Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Patriot Ride makes its way across Southwest Louisiana

To commemorate the 10 year anniversary of September 11th, the USS Orleck Naval Museum hosted its first annual Patriot Ride. More than a hundred riders on motorcycles, classic cars, military and personal vehicles are riding in front of the Lake Charles, Moss Bluff, Westlake and Sulphur Fire Departments for a single-file, rolling salute to our area fire fighters as part of the route.

"We are not only remembering the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who lost their lives that day, but we are remembering the first responders who did their jobs and continue to do their jobs," said Major Ron Williams, with USS Orleck Naval Museum.

The ride is also honoring the service and sacrifice of Active Duty Military, Veterans, Police Officers and Fire Fighters that protect us at home and abroad.

"We honor the more than 6,000 service members who have given their lives in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as the tens of thousands of our wounded warriors and the gold star families of our fallen heroes," said Captain Kevin Brummett, U.S. Army.

"I recently heard a radio interview with WWII veterans. During the interview they were asked if they thought their would ever be another 'Greatest Generation.' Without hesitation - they said there already is and they are actively serving and fighting overseas for freedom," said Brummett.

Willie Morvant is in the Navy Reserves and served overseas in Operation Enduring Freedom. This day has a lot of meaning to him and the battle that America continues to fight.

"We need to understand what we are fighting for. The people over there are fighting for our freedom. That's what they do. Without them the war would be over here. We need them," said Morvant.   

For most of the riders it was easy to recall where they were ten years ago on that tragic day.

"Ten years ago I was driving to work. I heard the news on the radio and pulled over. It was a sad moment in time... so we just wanted to come out and ride for the cause," said Taylor Sanders.

Every bike decked out with an American flag, some had several. Paula Maloney said she wears her red, white and blue with pride not just on this day but every day.

"We need to keep remembering and never forget. We need to remember the soldiers who have lost their lives and the ones that are still fighting for us," said Maloney. "We need to remember where we are from and came from and that the good United States of America."  

As they remember the loss and sacrifice made for freedom others pray for better days but remain vigilant.

"I'll be glad when it's finally over, but as long as people are trying to stop us from having our way of life and want to harm our country and our people - it will never stop," said Gil Chavez.

The riders eventually made their way back to the Civic Center at 4 p.m. to post individual American flags at "9/11" and Veteran's Memorial sites, and attend "9/11" memorial service events.

All proceeds from the ride will help in the restoration and maintenance of the U.S.S. Orleck Naval Museum. Organizers also say a portion will be donated to the Wounded Warriors Foundation and area first responders.

Copyright 2011 KPLC. All rights reserved.

 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Four tornadoes confirmed from early morning storm in Beauregard, Allen Parishes

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:06:06 GMT
    Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)Storm damage near Dry Creek (Source: KPLC viewer)

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Damage has been reported by viewers around Beauregard Parish after last night's storm. Uprooted trees and structural damage have been reported around Dry Creek. Downed power lines and trees have also been reported near Bundick Lake. As of 10:30 a.m., BECi has reported 1,324 power outages in Beauregard. To view the BECi outage map, click HERE. 7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much better on its way for Sunday and next week

    Saturday, April 7 2018 6:20 PM EDT2018-04-07 22:20:33 GMT
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday
    Cool and dry on our SundayCool and dry on our Sunday

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it will be chilly with temperatures falling to the lower 40s. A few places north of I-10 could see the upper 30s! Even though it is April, it can still get cold. It will also be a little breezy. Winds will come out of the north 10-15 mph. A little bit of drizzle is possible, so I’m keeping a 20% chance for some rain. Sunday will likely have a few clouds around, but any rain should not be expected. Any showers around us, will remain out over the Gulf of Mexico. 

    More >>

  • Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Over $800,000 headed to Vinton for infrastructure improvements

    Saturday, April 7 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-04-07 18:40:37 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>

    The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town.  He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000.  That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure.  Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government.  Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly