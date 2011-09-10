Roastin' With Rosie - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The fourth annual BBQ Festival, Roastin' With Rosie, kicked off in Jennings with a new venue and more BBQ cook-off contestants.

The Festival also introduced the new Parish mascot, Rosie the Roseate Spoonbill. In other years the cook-off had no more than 30 contestants, but this year 42 cooks entered in hopes their BBQ comes out on top.

Festival Director Burt Tietje said the BBQ-ers are all "pretty darn good cooks."

"They're competing against one another for the People's Choice Award. The other half compete in a sanction BBQ event," Tietje said.

The sanction BBQ event allows cooks to earn points for an opportunity to show off their BBQ skills at the BBQ cook-off "world-series" in Memphis, Tenn. next May.

Tietje is proud of the BBQ festival and said before this event, Jeff Davis Parish didn't have a parish wide festival.

"We wanted to have an event that would really unite all the parts of the parish," Tietje said.

And he hopes the festival will grow bigger and bigger each year.

"We're trying to build this into an event that would become not just an area wide event, but something that'll be a state wide attraction and beyond," he said.

