Trinity Baptist Church's flag ceremony for 9/11

Trinity Baptist Church located on Nelson Street and Country Club Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana remembered those who died in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The event was called The Family Never Forgets.

Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Steve James says his church wanted to do the even to remember those who lost their lives and the families who deal with the pain ten years later.

The event started off with prayer. Members and guests were then encouraged to place flags in the placeholders on the lawn. Each flag representing a person who died.